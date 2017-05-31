Exxon climate proposal passes as shareholders seek more disclosure

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.5% ) shareholders at the company's annual meeting approve a non-binding proposal calling for regular reports on the business impact of compliance with global climate change guidelines.

A preliminary tally shows the proposal passed with 62% of ballots cast, a sizeable increase over last year's 38% support for a similar report.

The size of the vote indicates at least some institutional investors probably voted in favor; BlackRock and Vanguard reportedly had been strongly considering voting for the climate stress test.