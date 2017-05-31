Advaxis teams up with Bristol-Myers on cervical cancer combo

Advaxis (ADXS +0.2% ) enters into a clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) evaluating the combination of ADXS-DUAL and Opdivo (nivolumab) for the potential treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

A clinical trial assessing the combo in patients who have failed at least one prior line of systemic chemo should commence in late Q4.

Under the terms of the agreement, each company will bear their own internal costs and supply its respective product. Advaxis will sponsor the study and pay third party expenses.

ADXS-DUAL is a second-generation axalimogene filolisbac, a Listeria monocytogenes-based immunotherapy that secretes a fusion protein in the tumor microenvironment to boost the body's antitumor response.