European advisory group backs Orphan Drug tag for Catalyst Bio's hemophilia B candidate; shares ahead 17%

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) adopts a positive opinion supporting an Orphan Drug designation for Catalyst Biosciences' (CBIO +16.5% ) CB-2679d/ISU304, a next-generation coagulation Factor IX variant, for the treatment of hemophilia B.

The company's South Korean collaborator, ISU Abxis, intends to launch a Phase 1/2 proof-of-concept study in people with severe hemophilia B next month.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the EU is a 10-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.