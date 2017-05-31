Google improves Gmail machine learning to thwart phishing attempts

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is improving the machine learning that weeds out the spam and phishing messages from inboxes. The new method will slow the delivery of a tiny amount of messages (< 0.05%) to allow for better analysis and learning.

Unwanted messages account for up to 70% of all Gmail messages and the prior machine learning model had a 99.9% accuracy rate at blocking those messages.

Gmail will also display a click-time warning when a user clicks on a potentially malicious link in an email.

Earlier this month, a phishing attack mimicked the look of Google Docs invite emails to trick users into clicking on a malicious link. Google quickly disabled the sender accounts and said the incident affected less than1M email accounts.