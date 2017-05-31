Adam Jonas talks Tesla rocket science

The new all-time high printed by Tesla (TSLA +1% ) brings Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas back out into the wild. In an analogy that brings to mind a SpaceX rocket breaking free of the gravitational pull of Earth, the analyst says the self-fulfilling nature of the extended Tesla rally is creating an escape velocity for shares.

Key snippets from the note penned by Jonas and the MS team are posted below.

"We have long viewed Tesla’s stock as a call option on disrupting a $10 trillion global market for mobility rather than an equity exposed to a $1.5 trillion traditional light vehicle market."

"We believe the market is increasingly coming around to the idea of giving Tesla a low chance of success in a far larger addressable market (transport network, data, time) rather than a high chance of success in a smaller addressable market (cars/machines)."

"Is the size of the debate taking on a self-fulfilling quality whereby the company can fundamentally achieve an escape velocity that could see it being a self-financing/self-sustaining enterprise?"

Source: Business Insider

Shares of Tesla printed a new high of $342.89 earlier.