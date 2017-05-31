Beige Book takes note of tight labor markets

Boosting the case for a rate hike in two weeks, the Fed's Beige Book says growth in a number of regions is being held back by a growing shortage of both high- and low-skilled workers.

Chicago: "The labor market was tight and it was difficult to fill positions at any skill level ... A manufacturing firm ... reported attracting better applicants and improving retention for its unskilled workforce by raising wages 10%."

Overall, most districts reported "modest or moderate" economic expansion, though Boston and Chicago signaled a slowdown in pace, and New York indicated things had "flattened out."