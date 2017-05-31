IDC: Smartphone shipments recovering, Android still market leader

IDC expects worldwide smartphone shipments to grow slightly in 2017 with a 3% improvement over last year with total shipped units to reach 1.52B. IDC also details the near-term and future sales potential of each mobile operating system.

Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Android OS is expected to remain dominant with around 85% of the worldwide shipment volume but the average selling prices (ASPs) of the units are lower than the competition. IDC expects 1.5B Android phone shipments in 2021 with an ASP of $198.

Shipped units running Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iOS were down last year but are now expected to grow 3.8% to about 224M units by year’s end and to 240.4M in 2018. The iOS market share should remain stable until 2021 at about 14.5%.

Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Windows Phone stays at the back with 1.1M unit shipments expected this year. IDC doesn’t expect Windows Phone to remain a mobile player in 2021.