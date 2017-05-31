GE signs Vietnam power, aviation deals valued at $5.58B

General Electric (GE -0.1% ) announces $5.58B in deals with Vietnam for power generation, aircraft engines and services, coinciding with the Vietnamese prime minister's three-day visit to the U.S.

GE says its agreement with VietJet includes 20 jet engines made by CFM International, a joint venture of GE and Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF, OTCPK:SAFRY), and a 12-year engine service contract for 215 LEAP-1B engines on 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft that VietJet has ordered.

GE's also signs an MoU to build two 750 MW gas-fired turbine power plants in conjunction with state energy group PetroVietnam, using the Blue Whale gas field that Exxon is helping to develop, and a joint development agreement to erect an 800 MW wind power facility.