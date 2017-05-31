Avinger's Pantheris shows long-term treatment benefit in atherectomy; shares up 26%

Nano cap Avinger (AVGR +25.7% ) heads north on a 7x surge in volume in response to positive 24-month data from the VISION study assessing the safety and effectiveness of its Pantheris system in performing directional atherectomy while allowing the physician to use real-time intravascular imaging to aid in the removal of plaque from leg arteries.

Follow-up on 89 patients showed showed 82% freedom from target lesion revascularization (TLR) at month 12 by patient (84% by lesion) and 74% freedom from TLR at month 24 by patient (76% by lesion).

Only 9.6% (n=19/198) of lesions required adjunctive drug-coated balloon therapy and only 5% (n=10/198) needed adjunctive stent therapy.

Data from VISION supported the FDA's 510(k) clearance of the device in March 2016.

Previously: Positive Lumivascular trial data stokes Avinger; shares ahead 35% premarket (Jan. 26)

Previously: FDA clears enhanced version of Avinger's Pantheris system (March 1, 2016)