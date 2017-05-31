Boeing strikes deal with Italian export credit agency in lieu of Ex-Im Bank

Boeing (BA +0.6% ) has sealed a deal for Italy's export credit agency to provide an initial $1.25B/year in guarantees for jetliner sales, partly to fill the void left by the U.S. Export-Import Bank, which has been restricted since July 2015 when some lawmakers blocked the appointment of a new board.

Dow Jones reports that the new agreement with Italy's Sace is the first between Boeing and an overseas export credit agency and provides a template for the company to secure similar deals with other countries that supply large parts of its jetliners.

Boeing declines to comment on any pending agreements with other agencies but says the Sace deal provides an alternative for some customers, even as the company continues to push for Ex-Im to be reopened for large deals.