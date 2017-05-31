Berkshire and Citadel square off on German chemical company

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) subsidiary General Reinsurance AG this week disclosed a 3% stake worth about $200M in Lanxess AG (OTCPK:LNXSF). That same day, Ken Griffin's Citadel disclosed an increase in its short position by 26% to $150M.

Based on price-to-book value, Lanxess trades at an 80% discount to the S&P 500 Chemicals Index, no doubt an attraction for Berkshire's Ted Weschler, who has been busy looking for investments in Germany.

Citadel is more of a short-term player, so it's no doubt focused on Lanxess' immediate issues - an expectation for growth rates to slow in H2.