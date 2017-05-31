Extreme Networks wins $100M bid for Avaya networking business

Extreme Networks (EXTR -0.3% ) has won its bid for Avaya's networking business unit with the deal approved by a New York bankruptcy court.

Extreme had made a $100M stalking-horse bid for the business after Avaya filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January.

It now expects to close on the purchase around July 1. It expects the transaction will be accretive to cash flow and earnings for fiscal 2018 (which begins July 1) and to generate more than $200M in annualized revenue.

Extreme plans a June 14 live "webinar" to talk about go-to-market positioning after it closes on the deal.