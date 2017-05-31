Merrimack in free fall after CFO departure and $140M dividend; shares down 24%

Micro cap Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK -23.9% ) is getting roughed up today on almost a 5x surge in volume as investors sell shares after receiving the $140M special dividend on May 26 from the asset sale to Ipsen.

The May 25 announcement that CFO Dr. Yasir Al-Wakeel will resign on June 9 added extra fuel to the fire. Shares are down 33% since May 17, the ex-d date for the dividend.

