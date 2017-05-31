Dividend cut coming at GE, Deutsche Bank analyst says

General Electric's (GE +0.1% ) weak cash flow could foreshadow a dividend cut in the near future, Deutsche Bank's John Inch argues, doubling down on the Sell rating he issued on the stock earlier this month.

Inch notes GE's $0.96 annual dividend is significantly more than the $0.85 of the company's estimated 2017 industrial free cash flow and roughly in-line with the $1.00 estimate for 2018, but "considering that proceeds from Capital dismantlement and asset sales eventually go away, this high dividend payout would not appear sustainable."

Inch concludes that "the stage is being set for GE to cut its common dividend, likely as part of an earnings 'reset' lower and possibly in conjunction with eventual future leadership change."