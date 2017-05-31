New York Times launches new buyouts to trim editorial staff

The New York Times (NYT -0.3% ) is thinning out editorial ranks again, starting a new round of buyouts along with cutting the public editor position.

It will resort to layoffs if not enough editors take buyouts, but says the move isn't about costs but rather continuing on its 2020 report vision of a more digital, streamlined newsroom.

The paper says it wants to use buyout savings in part to hire an additional 100 reporters. It's creating a "Reader Center" to increase reader engagement and take on much of the public editor's role.