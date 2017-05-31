Pimco warns on asset prices

Market participants are "too relaxed," and medium-term risks are building - investors should consider taking advantage of cyclical rallies by raising cash that can be put to work when the correction comes.

So says the Pimco team of Richard Clarida, Andrew Balls and Dan Ivascyn, in their annual "Secular Outlook." They see a 70% chance of recession in the next five years.

"A lot of good news is already priced in," Clarida tells Bloomberg. "All asset classes are 10 or 15 percent more expensive than they were a year ago."

Particularly concerning to the trio is that the Fed - already with a massive balance sheet and rates near zero - is "driving without a spare tire."

"Policy measures may not be sufficient to counter the next downturn, whenever it materializes."