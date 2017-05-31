Solar, coal companies both fall on reports Trump may dump Paris climate deal

Solar stocks (TAN -0.5%) are broadly lower following reports that Pres. Trump has decided to pull out of Paris climate deal, which aimed to cut carbon emissions around the world with a larger focus on renewable forms of energy.
With less than an hour of trading left: FSLR -2.5%, SPWR -3.3%, CSIQ -5.7%, JKS -5.9%, JASO -3.8%, YGE -4.9%, SOL -2.9%.
But coal companies (KOL -1.2%) also are lower, perhaps reflecting concerns raised by some coal companies that a U.S. exit from the Paris agreement could unleash a global backlash against U.S. coal interests.
Peabody Energy (BTU -3.2%) says it would support a decision to withdraw from the Paris accord because the "accord is flawed on a number of levels," but it had argued that Trump should stay in the deal to help protect coal industry interests overseas.
Cloud Peak Energy (CLD -1.8%) also had argued to stay in the Paris deal to prevent other nations from an aggressive turn against the global coal industry.