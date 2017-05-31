Solar, coal companies both fall on reports Trump may dump Paris climate deal

Solar stocks (TAN -0.5% ) are broadly lower following reports that Pres. Trump has decided to pull out of Paris climate deal, which aimed to cut carbon emissions around the world with a larger focus on renewable forms of energy.

With less than an hour of trading left: FSLR -2.5% , SPWR -3.3% , CSIQ -5.7% , JKS -5.9% , JASO -3.8% , YGE -4.9% , SOL -2.9% .

But coal companies (KOL -1.2% ) also are lower, perhaps reflecting concerns raised by some coal companies that a U.S. exit from the Paris agreement could unleash a global backlash against U.S. coal interests.

Peabody Energy (BTU -3.2% ) says it would support a decision to withdraw from the Paris accord because the "accord is flawed on a number of levels," but it had argued that Trump should stay in the deal to help protect coal industry interests overseas.