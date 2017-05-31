Apple manufacturing Siri smart speaker to take on Google, Amazon

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has started manufacturing the long-rumored Siri-powered smart speaker, according to Bloomberg. Inventec, maker of AirPods, will handle the actual construction of the device.

The speaker might debut at the developer conference in June but wouldn’t ship until near the end of the year.

The Siri speaker will come to the market behind Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Echo and Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google Home but could offer a better integration across mobile devices, a road that Amazon can’t travel down very far.