TESARO exploring sale; shares up 4% after hours

The WSJ reports that TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) has reached out to prospective bidders on a possible sale, which could reach $9B, but interest has been a bit tepid.

The FDA approved its cancer med ZEJULA (niraparib) in March. Analysts project it could generate peak sales of almost $2B by 2022 although competition from Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) will be stiff.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is one likely suitor considering its intent to expand its footprint in the cancer space.