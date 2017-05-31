Goodrich Petroleum acquires more Haynesville acreage, reports well result

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEMKT:GDP) says its Wurtsbaugh 26 No. 1 well in the BethanyLongstreet field in Louisiana achieved a 24-hour peak rate of ~22M cf/day from 4,500 feet of lateral.

GDP says it finished fracking its Wurtsbaugh 25-24 No. 1 well, a 9,000 ft. lateral, and expects flowback to begin soon.

GDP also says it agrees to acquire up to 2,200 net acres adjacent to its existing acreage in the core of the Haynesville Shale play in DeSoto Parish, La., earning the acreage through the drilling and completion of wells, with no upfront cash consideration; GDP now owns rights to ~25K net acres in the Haynesville.