Box Q1 beats estimates, guidance healthy; shares up 4%

Box's (NYSE:BOX) Q1 report beat EPS and revenue estimates. Billings were $99.6M, up 31% from the prior year’s quarter. Other key metrics include $8.5M in cash from operating activities and $4M FCF.

Q2 guidance includes revenue between $121M and $122M, which barely straddles the consensus estimate of $121.28M, and a loss per share of $0.13 to $0.12 with the upper end in line with consensus.

FY18 guidance has revenue at $502M to $506M and a loss per share of $0.48 to $0.44. Consensus has revenue at $502.85M and loss per share at $0.46.

Box shares are up 3.5% aftermarket.

