Stocks edge lower, weighed by financials

Stocks tipped slightly into the red, but a late afternoon upturn left the major averages at the upper end of the day's trading range.

Weakness in the financial sector (-0.8%) weighed on the broader market after several banking leaders offered cautious comments on revenue trends at the Deutsche Bank Financial Services Conference.

The tech group (-0.3%) also underperformed as big names including Apple, Microsoft, Facebook and Alphabet all fell.

The energy sector (-0.4%) weighed on investor sentiment, as U.S. crude oil slid 2.9% to $48.23/bbl on concerns over heightened production in Libya.

Aside from the real estate group, the seven remaining S&P sectors settled with moderate gains, with utilities (+0.5%), telecom services (+0.4%) and health care (+0.4%) leading the charge.

Treasury prices rose, with the benchmark 10-year yield slipping 2 bps to 2.20%, the second lowest level in a year.