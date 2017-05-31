Janssen to return rights to MIN-202 to Minerva after J&J's Actelion deal goes through; Minerva up 14% after hours

Johnson & Johnson's pending acquisition of Actelion leads to a restructuring of the license and development agreement between Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) and Janssen Pharmaceutica NV related to insomnia and MDD candidate MIN-202.

The companies have inked a binding term sheet revising the agreement, contingent on the closing of the Actelion transaction. Under the terms of the amended contract, Minerva will regain global control of the development of MIN-202 for insomnia and Janssen will give up its potential insomnia-related royalties in Minerva territories. Minerva retains its current rights to MIN-202 for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).

Under the new deal, Minerva will receive an upfront payment of $30M, $20M at the start of a Phase 3 insomnia study and $20M when the study is 50% enrolled. Janssen will waive the remaining ~$13M due Minerva for Phase 2 development. Minerva will assume all costs for Phase 3 activities.

Minerva alll also repurchase the ~3.9M shares of its common stock owned by J&J Innovation at par ($0.0001) or ~$389.

The company says it has sufficient resources to fund the development of MIN-202 and MIN-101 through 2019, enough time to generate top-line data from a Phase 3 study of MIN-101 and three Phase 2b trials for MIN-202 in both indications.