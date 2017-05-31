Semtech Q1 beats EPS, misses revenue, healthy guidance; shares down 3.5%

Semtech's (NASDAQ:SMTC) Q1 report beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue. Other key metrics include 60.9% gross margin, 26.6% operating margin, and over $50M split nearly evenly between SG&A and R&D expenses.

Q2 guidance includes revenue of $150M to $160M and $0.43 to $0.49 EPS. Consensus estimates put revenue at $152.23M and EPS at $0.44. Guidance also includes gross margin between 60.5% and 61.5% and tax rate between 19% and 23%.

Semtech shares are down 3.5% aftermarket.

