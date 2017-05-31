United fined for flying plane "not in airworthy condition" 23 times

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) is hit with a $435K fine by the FAA for operating a passenger jet on 23 flights that was “not in airworthy condition."

The FAA says United failed to perform a required inspection of a Boeing 787 after replacing a fuel pressure pump on June 9, 2014, and then operated 23 domestic flights before completing the required inspection nearly three weeks later.

“Not airworthy” does not necessarily mean unsafe, cautions Brett Snyder, author of the airline industry blog CrankyFlier.com, "but inspections are mandated for a reason: to ensure that the work is done properly every time."