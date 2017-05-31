Meeker trends report points to mobile ad opportunity

Mobile is the impetus for growing online advertising, even as smartphone sales begin to slow substantially, according to Kleiner Perkins' Mary Meeker in her annual trends report.

And that's good news for the increasingly dominant giants of online advertising, Facebook (FB -0.6% ) and Google (GOOG -1.1% , GOOGL -0.9% ) -- which are taking an 85% and growing share -- as well as ad-focused Snap (SNAP -1.1% ).

In her "Internet Trends 2017" report presented at Code Conference, Meeker noted that from a $23B Internet advertising market focused entirely on the desktop in 2009, the market has grown to $73B with more than half of that now from mobile ads. She expects global Internet ad spending to pass TV spending in 2017.

Ad spending is generally matching users' time spent on radio, TV and Internet, she says, but spending on mobile is at 21% of total vs. users' spending 28% of their media consumption time there -- a difference that means a $16B opportunity in the U.S.