Ecuador's oil minister expects payment deal soon with Schlumberger

Ecuador wants to negotiate a payment plan with oil service companies owed more than $2B, and talks with main creditor Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) are expected in coming days, the country's new oil minister tells Reuters.

Ecuador's economy has struggled since the 2014 collapse of oil prices, and the country has built up debts for oilfield services that SLB has described as causing "considerable financial stress."

Oil Minister Carlos Perez, a former Halliburton executive named by new President Lenin Moreno earlier this month, says he will propose a broad renegotiation of contracts with service companies, based on international crude prices, to stimulate investment.