EPA halts methane rule for oil and gas industry

The EPA has halted methane emission standards for oil and gas companies, in the Trump administration's latest move to unwind Obama-era climate change rules.

The agency issued a 90-day stay of rules issued last year for the oil and gas industry which require companies to capture fugitive emissions, obtain engineer certifications and install leak detention devices while it reconsiders the rule.

The rule was due to go into effect on June 3.

