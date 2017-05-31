Deutsche Telekom: Merger environment looks good in U.S.

Feeding deal watchers over a possible merger of Sprint (S +0.4% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS +0.5% ), Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY +0.3% ) chief Tim Hoettges today said regulatory signals from the U.S. government are encouraging.

The environment "looks good" and the company's in touch with regulators on a constant basis, he says. That could mean eventual consummation of a deal that got scrubbed three years ago between Sprint and its U.S. subsidiary.

What he's hearing is encouraging more investment in America as well: "We have taken the right decisions. We have opted for return" in the U.S.