Pinnacle Foods +7.1% on report of Conagra buyout approach

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) has made a buyout approach to Pinnacle Foods (PF +2.7%), Reuters reports.
That would mean another approach to buying out the packaged-food maker for Conagra chief Sean Connolly, who tried to buy Pinnacle Foods when he was leading a buyout effort at the helm of Hillshire Brands. That $4.3B deal was canceled after Hillshire decided to sell itself to Tyson Foods for $7.7B, Reuters notes.
Pinnacle Foods is up 7.1% after hours; Conagra Brands is flat postmarket.
Pinnacle has a market cap of $7.2B, while Conagra has a value of $16.2B.
