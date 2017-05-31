Pinnacle Foods +7.1% on report of Conagra buyout approach

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) has made a buyout approach to Pinnacle Foods (PF +2.7% ), Reuters reports.

That would mean another approach to buying out the packaged-food maker for Conagra chief Sean Connolly, who tried to buy Pinnacle Foods when he was leading a buyout effort at the helm of Hillshire Brands. That $4.3B deal was canceled after Hillshire decided to sell itself to Tyson Foods for $7.7B, Reuters notes.

Pinnacle Foods is up 7.1% after hours; Conagra Brands is flat postmarket.

Pinnacle has a market cap of $7.2B, while Conagra has a value of $16.2B.