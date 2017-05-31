Ensco’s purchase of Atwood makes little sense to Barclays analysts

Ensco's (NYSE:ESV) acquisition of Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) only makes sense if offshore drilling recovers quickly, and is not likely to usher in a series of deals in the sector, Barclays analysts say.

Management cited diversification of assets and scale as strategic rationales behind the deal, but Barclays finds that a difficult argument to make considering the massive overcapacity of deepwater rigs in the market, which likely will linger for many years.

The firm says for ESV to earn a 10% return on the acquired assets, floater dayrates need to average ~$320K for the life of the rig, assuming another 15 years - a level it does not forecast until 2021.

ESV fell 1.9% in today's trade; ATW finished flat.