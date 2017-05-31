Uber head of finance out; company posts $708M loss

In the latest executive exit, Uber (Private:UBER) is losing its head of finance as Gautam Gupta will depart amid heavy losses for the quarter.

The company told The Wall Street Journal that Q1 revenue was up 18% sequentially to $3.4B. Losses declined somewhat as well but still amounted to $708M (down from Q4's $991M).

It has $7.2B in cash left on hand, however.

Gupta is leaving to join another start-up in San Francisco, the company said. While he was head of finance, Uber has been without a chief financial officer since 2015, when Brent Callinicos departed his post, eventually to land at Hyperloop One.