Kinder Morgan a Strong Buy at Raymond James; still sees 2018 dividend hike

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) took back a chunk of yesterday's big loss which followed concerns that an anti-energy political coalition in British Columbia could scuttle its Trans Mountain pipeline project, but Raymond James analyst Darren Horowitz nevertheless came out today to reiterate his Strong Buy rating on the shares.

Horowitz highlights KMI's completion of an IPO on the Toronto exchange, saying that "with the IPO proceeds now in hand at KMI, the final outcome of [Trans Mountain] makes less difference to KMI’s equity value than it did even just weeks ago."

KMI's plan for a major dividend hike remains intact for 2018, Horowitz says, since KMI has taken a majority of the Canadian political risk off the table with the IPO proceeds finalized - overall, "a sufficient outcome and KMI should still be on the cusp of a positive re-rating driven by potential 2018 dividend growth."

KMI rose 1.8% in today's trade after plunging 4.3% yesterday.