Connecticut fighting possible Aetna move-out with incentives

Reacting to murmurs of a possible move out of state by Aetna (NYSE:AET), Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy says the state is offering incentives to keep the insurance giant at home.

Aetna said in a statement that it was negotiating with several states about relocating to a location where it could broaden talent: "We remain committed to our Connecticut-based employees and the Hartford campus, and hope to have a final resolution by early summer."

Malloy says the state has made "formal offers" of direct incentives, including matching competing states, while Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says "I think it is clear that Aetna decided a long time ago to relocate their corporate headquarters out of Connecticut."