Total, Exxon eye potential oil and gas exploration off Crete

A consortium that includes Total (TOT +0.3% ) and Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.7% ) has submitted an expression of interest in oil and gas exploration at two sites off the Greek island of Crete, Greece's energy ministry says.

Greece has launched an ambitious program to discover more oil and gas, prompted by recent large discoveries in the eastern Mediterranean and the country's protracted financial crisis.

Last week, the government granted a concession to state-owned Hellenic Petroleum for onshore exploration at two sites and to privately held Energean for another block.