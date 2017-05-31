Teekay Tankers bolsters fleet with all-stock deal for Tanker Investments

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) +10.1% AH after agreeing to acquire the remaining shares of Oslo-listed Tanker Investments in share-for-share merger resulting in combined total assets of $2.4B; TNK already owned 11.3% of Tanker Investments.

TNK says Tanker Investments' fleet consists of 10 Suezmax tankers, six Aframax tankers and two LR2 Product tankers with an average age of 7.3 years; following the deal, its fleet will consist of 62 conventional tankers, including three in-chartered conventional tankers.

TNK expects the deal to be immediately accretive to earnings.