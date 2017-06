Output, new orders slow in China

A private gauge of China's manufacturing slipped into contractionary territory in May, contrasting with yesterday's government's PMI reading, which showed steady manufacturing activity last month.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI fell to 49.6 from 50.3, marking the lowest reading since June 2016.

Output fell to 50.2 vs. 51.0, reflecting a relatively muted increase in total new orders during May.

