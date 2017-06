U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the best window to complete the renegotiation of NAFTA is by early January, well before Mexico's general elections and U.S. congressional elections in 2018.

Unfair trade? Canada just reported its economy expanded at an annual pace of 3.7% in Q1, more than three times the growth seen in the U.S., while Mexico's GDP grew 2.8% in the same period.

