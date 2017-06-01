Illinois Tool Works: Goldman takes ITW out of the penalty box

Goldman upgrades Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) to Buy from Sell.

$155 PT implies 10% upside .

Analyst Joe Ritchie:

"We went Sell rated for a short time given ITW's high consumer exposure (60%) and our preference to own industrial levered cyclicals. We underappreciated the extent to which growth could improve and self-help/op. leverage could drive margin upside. Now, we believe ITW is poised to beat-and-raise...

"We also think ITW's relative premium is likely sustained as investors rotate into higher quality cyclicals in recognition of an improving growth backdrop but still elevated multiples."