Trump decides on Paris climate accord

"I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M. The White House Rose Garden. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" President Trump wrote on Twitter.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump blasted the accord, and called global warming a hoax aimed at weakening U.S. industry.

The landmark agreement asks the nearly 200 participating countries to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions in an effort to combat climate change.

