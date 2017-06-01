Macau casino revenue soars in May

Macau gaming revenue soared 23.7% in May to 22.7B ($3.33B) patacas, according to data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau. The consensus estimate was for a 16.5% gain.

The gambling region has now recorded ten straight months of positive growth.

Analysts expect strong revenue growth for the rest of the year, although at a sub-20% growth rate.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

