More on Express' Q1 results

Express (NYSE:EXPR) reports comparable-store sales declined 10% in Q1.

E-commerce sales grew 27% to $97.6M.

Gross margin rate slipped 620 bps to 27.2%.

Merchandise margins fell 380 bps due to increased promotional activity.

SG&A expense rate +90 bps to 27.9%.

Inventory +2% Y/Y to $287.5M.

Store count -4 Q/Q to 652.

Q2 Guidance: Comparable sales: Negative mid single digits; Tax rate: ~31%; Interest expense, net: $0.7M; Net loss: $19M to $16M; Diluted EPS: -$0.24 to -$0.20; Adjusted EPS: -$0.03 to $0.01; Shares outstanding: 78.8M; Store count: 635.

FY2017 Guidance: Comparable sales: Negative low single digits; Tax rate: ~41%; Interest expense, net: $3M; Net income: $16M to $22M; Adjusted net income: $32M to $38M; Diluted EPS: $0.21 to $0.28; Adjusted EPS: $0.41 to $0.48; Shares outstanding: 79.1M; Capex: $62M to $67M; Store count: 638.