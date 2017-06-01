Ciena Q1 beats estimates, issues strong guidance; shares up over 10%

Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN) Q2 report beat EPS and revenue estimates. Other key metrics include 45.7% gross margin, 12.5% operating margin, $234.6M in operating expenses, $993.3M cash and investments, and $72M cash flow from operations.

Segment sales: Networking Platforms: $571.5M (+81% Y/Y); Software and Software-Related Services: $37.7M (+5.4%); Global Services: $97.8M (+13.8%).

Q3 guidance includes $710M to $740M in revenue, compared to $723.04M consensus, and an operating expense of $235M.

Ciena shares are up over 10% p remarket.

Press Release

Previously: Ciena beats by $0.16, beats on revenue (June 1)