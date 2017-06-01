Lexaria JV subsidiary inks LOI for commercialization of hemp tablets in Japan and South Korea

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCQB:LXRP) announces that its 50%-owned joint venture subsidiary, Ambarii Trade Corp., has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Naturally Splendid Enterprises for the production, sale and distribution of Ambarii's proprietary sublingual full spectrum hemp CBD tablets in Japan and South Korea.

Under the terms of the LOI, Ambarii will manufacture and supply the product while Naturally Splendid will exclusively distribute. Ambarii will earn a royalty on all sales.

Hemp oil containing CBD is legal in Japan and is expected to be authorized in South Korea soon.