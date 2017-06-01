AmEx wins exclusive Hilton deal

Notching a much-needed victory, American Express (NYSE:AXP) has won the rights to become the exclusive issuer of Hilton credit cards, reports the WSJ. The previous deal had both AmEx and Citigroup (NYSE:C) as issuers of the hotel's credit cards.

AmEx will become the sole issuer beginning in January, according to the report.

Losses for AmEx over the past couple of years: Costco, JetBlue, and Fidelity Investments. While Hilton is a win for AmEx and a loss for Citi, the Costco deal (win for Citi) was the far larger arrangement.

How much this Hilton deal will mean for AmEx's bottom line isn't yet known as the terms are not yet known.