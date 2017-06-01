Casino stocks rally after strong Macau results

Casino stocks are higher after the strong results out of Macau for May. The 24% year-over-year jump came in a month that included a visit by National People’s Congress Chairman Zhang Dejiang and a tough calendar comparison.

Channel checks indicate that the VIP segment provided much of the revenue boost.

An early estimate from Bernstein on June revenue indicates a range of 20% to 26% growth.

Premarket: Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) +1.41% , MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) +1.67% , Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) +2.30% , Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) +0.20% .

Sources: Barron's and Bloomberg

