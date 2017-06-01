SoftBank seeking $7B investment for tech fund

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY, OTCPK:SFTBF) is talking with potential investors in Canada and the Middle East, according to Bloomberg, to raise $7B for the Vision Fund.

The Vision Fund’s creation was announced last month and the rumored investment would take the total up to $100B following commitments from the likes of Apple, Qualcomm, and Foxconn and its subsidiary Sharp.

SoftBank’s recent investments have included a $4B stake in Nvidia and $1.4B bet on digital payment company Paytm.

