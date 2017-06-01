Futures point to a higher open

U.S. stock index futures are up about 0.1% ahead of President Trump's big announcement on whether the U.S. will stay in the Paris climate accord.

Along with other economic data this morning, Fed governor Jerome Powell is scheduled to discuss his views on monetary policy at the Economic Club of New York.

Oil is up 0.3% at $48.48/bbl, gold is 0.6% lower at $1268/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 2.21%.

