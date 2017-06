GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) agrees to acquire from GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) all shares in the entity that owns and charters GasLog Geneva for $211M.

GasLog Geneva is a 174K cm liquefied natural gas carrier built in 2016, and is currently on a long-term time charter with a Royal Dutch Shell subsidiary through at least September 2023.

GLOP estimates the vessel will add $23M to EBITDA in the first year after closing and support an annualized distribution of greater than $2.09/unit by Q4 2017.