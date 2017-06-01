Part B enrollment completed in vTv Therapeutics' late-stage study of Alzheimer's candidate azeliragon, top-line data expected next year

Part B enrollment is now complete in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, STEADFAST, assessing vTv Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:VTVT) lead product candidate azeliragon (TTP488) for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease (AD). Top-line data are expected late next year.

STEADFAST is a double blind, placebo-controlled 18-month study involving 800 subjects, 400 in Part A and 400 in Part B. Participants are eligible to enroll in a 24-month open-label extension trial after completing treatment. The co-primary endpoints are the change from baseline to month 18 in Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale and Clinical Dementia Rating Scale Sum of Boxes.

Azeliragon is an orally available small molecule that inhibits the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts (RAGE), an immunoglobulin supergene family that is believed to contribute to AD pathology by promoting vascular leakage and leading to cellular processes that cause neurotoxicity and synaptic loss.